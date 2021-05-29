Richa Chadha Calls Out Randeep Hooda For 'Crass, Casteist' Joke
An old joke made by Randeep Hooda has resurfaced on Twitter, leading to a lot of criticism.
Richa Chadha has called out Randeep Hooda for a joke he made some years back, which recently surfaced online and received a lot of criticism. A social media user tagged Richa in a tweet along with Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, and Konkona Sensharma, and asked if they would condemn the remarks made by Randeep.
To which Richa wrote in one tweet, "It's a despicable 'joke'. It's crass, tasteless and sexist."
In a second tweet Richa added, "Yes. It's casteist too. Also, plz explain to the reason why you continue to ask ONLY women to apologise for their male colleagues while you pontificate on sexism. Not holding my breath."
On 25 May, a Twitter user posted the video featuring Randeep Hooda, reportedly at a conclave hosted by a media organisation in 2012. In the clip, the actor can be seen making a casteist and sexist 'joke' on the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati.
Following the outrage, Randeep has been removed as the ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS). Commonly known as the Bonn Convention, CMS is an environmental treaty of the United Nations and Hooda had been appointed the ambassador in February 2020.
