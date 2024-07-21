Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Share First Glimpse of Their Baby Girl; See Pic

New parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared the first glimpse of their baby girl, thanking their fans for the love and well wishes. The couple posted the picture on 20 July.
The couple wrote, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed.
Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy.
So Thank you all for your love and blessings .."
The couple shared the news of the arrival of their baby girl. They said in a joint statement, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!”
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 16 July.
