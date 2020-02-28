Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to Have a Court Marriage in April?

Richa Chadha was last seen in Panga with Kangana Ranaut. She will be starring in Subhash Kapoor’s next Madam Chief Minister. Ali was last seen in the Netflix original House Arrest and will star in Death on the Nile, a big-screen adaptation of Agatha Christie’s eponymous novel. The film is being directed by Kenneth Branagh and also stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright.

(With inputs from mid-Day)