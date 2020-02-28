Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to Have a Court Marriage in April?
Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have submitted their application for marriage registration at the Bandra Family Court, reported mid-Day. The couple has been together for five years. Recently there were speculations that the couple might be tying the knot in June. Now mid-Day claims to be in possession of a copy of their marriage registration application.
According to a source, a three-month window period is allotted by the court for the wedding. The couple is hoping to finish up the official registration by the end of April. Once that is out of the way, wedding celebration preparation will begin.
The couple met on the sets of Fukrey in 2013. They have been together for 5 years. Initially, they had kept their relationship a secret and made it public only in 2017 when Richa and Ali attended the premiere of Ali’s film Victoria and Abdul at the 74th Venice International Film Festival.
Richa Chadha was last seen in Panga with Kangana Ranaut. She will be starring in Subhash Kapoor’s next Madam Chief Minister. Ali was last seen in the Netflix original House Arrest and will star in Death on the Nile, a big-screen adaptation of Agatha Christie’s eponymous novel. The film is being directed by Kenneth Branagh and also stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright.
(With inputs from mid-Day)
