Rhea Requests Amit Shah to Initiate CBI Probe Into Sushant's Death
The actor took to Instagram to put out a post.
It's been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, and now his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has taken to Instagram to request Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry into the matter.
"Respected @amitshahofficial sir ,I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise .I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty", the actor wrote.
Some time back, Rhea took to Instagram to report a violent threat to her. She began by saying that in the past month, she was referred to as a 'gold-digger', 'murderer' and even 'slut-shamed' but she chose to stay quiet. However, a user sent the actor a message saying that the person will ensure she gets 'raped n murdered'.
