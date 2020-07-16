Rhea Requests Amit Shah to Initiate CBI Probe Into Sushant's Death

It's been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, and now his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has taken to Instagram to request Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry into the matter.

"Respected @amitshahofficial sir ,I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise .I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty", the actor wrote.