Rhea Tells NCB She Has Never Consumed Drugs: Sources

According to the NCB, Rhea has only admitted to consuming alcohol and cigarettes. Rhea has also reportedly said that Abdel Basit Parihar had come to her place five times through Showik's connection.

As per reports, the NCB has interrogated Rhea along with Dipesh, Samuel Miranda and Showik on Monday. When questioned in front of Samuel, Rhea said she has never consumed drugs and whatever Samuel procured was for Sushant.