Rhea Tells NCB She Has Never Consumed Drugs: Sources
Rhea Chakraborty admits that her chat with Showik Chakraborty regarding drugs are true, says drugs were for Sushant.
The second day of Rhea Chakraborty's questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is on. On the first day, Rhea was interrogated for six hours regarding the drug 'abuse' angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. On Monday, 7 September, during the questioning Rhea reportedly said she has never consumed drugs.
Sources told The Quint that in the second round of questioning, Rhea said that when she asked house help Dipesh Sawant for procuring drugs, it was all for Sushant. She also said she used to coordinate on behalf of Sushant for the substances.
Sources said that Rhea told the NCB that Sushant and his close friends used to consume drugs. "Rhea didn't answer all the questions clearly, but she did admit that the chats that have surfaced between her and her brother Showik Chakraborty are true", the sources added.
According to the NCB, Rhea has only admitted to consuming alcohol and cigarettes. Rhea has also reportedly said that Abdel Basit Parihar had come to her place five times through Showik's connection.
As per reports, the NCB has interrogated Rhea along with Dipesh, Samuel Miranda and Showik on Monday. When questioned in front of Samuel, Rhea said she has never consumed drugs and whatever Samuel procured was for Sushant.
NCB sources have said that they are likely to write to Mumbai Police and CBI to get more details of the case. The agency wishes to investigate use of CBD oil, which also surfaced as part of conversations around drugs.
The NCB is also likely to summon Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cooks Neeraj and Keshav.
So far, the drug probe agency has arrested nine people.
