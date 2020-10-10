Rhea Chakraborty to Take Legal Action Against Media Houses

Soon after Rhea Chakraborty walked out of the Byculla jail in Mumbai after spending 28 days there, her lawyer Satish Manishinde said they are planning to take legal action against media agencies who have defamed the actor.

“We wish to do whatever is required into the law to fight the illegal, malicious campaign that was carried against her by various channels, various media houses, and various scums in the media world. Her sentiments are much stronger than mine. She’s a fighter. She’s a tigress. She’s a Bengali tigress and she will fight for it,” he said.