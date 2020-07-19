Rhea Chakraborty Files a Complaint Against Two Instagram Users
Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against two Insta users who allegedly sent her obscene messages.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint against two Instagram users. In her complaint, the actor alleged that she received messages "obscene messages and threatening her". ANI tweeted, "On the complaint of actor Rhea Chakraborty, an offence has been registered at Santacruz Police Station against two Instagram account holders for sending obscene messages and threatening her: Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai."
This comes after Rhea tagged the cyber crime in a post and asked them to take the necessary action against the hate she was receiving online, she concluded her post saying, ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.’
Two days ago, Rhea posted a screenshot of a message she received in her direct messages on Instagram. Rhea tagged the follower and asked her to stop the negativity that she has been spreading on social media. “Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment.’
A couple of weeks back even Sonam Kapoor had posted screenshots of hurtful messages she received on her DM. Netizens should stop this hate-mongering as it helps no one.
