Rhea Chakraborty Files Complaint Against Media People: Report

Rhea Chakrabarty was questioned by the CBI for over eight hours on Monday, 31 August, by the CBI in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor left the DRDO guesthouse soon after to get to her home in Santacruz.

As per a report by India Today, on arriving, Rhea noticed a large number of media persons gathered outside her home, which prevented her entry. She decided not to step out of the car and went to Santacruz Police Station to lodge a complaint against the reporters.