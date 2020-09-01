Rhea Chakraborty Files Complaint Against Media People: Report

The actor was questioned by the CBI for over eight hours on Monday.

Upamanyu Dhar
Published01 Sep 2020, 08:39 AM IST
Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI for over eight hours on Monday.
i

Rhea Chakrabarty was questioned by the CBI for over eight hours on Monday, 31 August, by the CBI in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor left the DRDO guesthouse soon after to get to her home in Santacruz.

As per a report by India Today, on arriving, Rhea noticed a large number of media persons gathered outside her home, which prevented her entry. She decided not to step out of the car and went to Santacruz Police Station to lodge a complaint against the reporters.

This is reportedly the second police complaint Rhea has filed against media persons. Soon after the complaint was made, half a dozen police officers arrived on the scene to help her enter the building.
Rhea and her brother Showik have been recording their statements to the CBI since the investigating agency took over the Sushant case. In these four days, she has been questioned for over 35 hours. Showik’s has been questioned for five days.

Rhea's parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty have also been summoned by the CBI on Tuesday, 1 September.

Rhea's parents arrive at the DRDO guesthouse to record their statements.
Rhea's parents arrive at the DRDO guesthouse to record their statements.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
A few days earlier, Rhea had posted a video wherein her father can be seen being mobbed by media personnel as he tries to enter the house.

View this post on Instagram

This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer ) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate . There is a threat to my life and my familyâs life . We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided . Thankyou

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on

The CBI team has also questioned Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, his friend Siddharth Pithani and staff members Dipesh, Neeraj and Keshav. The late actor’s sister Meetu Singh also appeared for questioning on Monday.

(Inputs: India Today)

