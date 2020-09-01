Rhea Chakraborty Files Complaint Against Media People: Report
The actor was questioned by the CBI for over eight hours on Monday.
Rhea Chakrabarty was questioned by the CBI for over eight hours on Monday, 31 August, by the CBI in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor left the DRDO guesthouse soon after to get to her home in Santacruz.
As per a report by India Today, on arriving, Rhea noticed a large number of media persons gathered outside her home, which prevented her entry. She decided not to step out of the car and went to Santacruz Police Station to lodge a complaint against the reporters.
This is reportedly the second police complaint Rhea has filed against media persons. Soon after the complaint was made, half a dozen police officers arrived on the scene to help her enter the building.
Rhea and her brother Showik have been recording their statements to the CBI since the investigating agency took over the Sushant case. In these four days, she has been questioned for over 35 hours. Showik’s has been questioned for five days.
Rhea's parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty have also been summoned by the CBI on Tuesday, 1 September.
A few days earlier, Rhea had posted a video wherein her father can be seen being mobbed by media personnel as he tries to enter the house.
The CBI team has also questioned Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, his friend Siddharth Pithani and staff members Dipesh, Neeraj and Keshav. The late actor’s sister Meetu Singh also appeared for questioning on Monday.
(Inputs: India Today)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.