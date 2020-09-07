Sushant Case: NCB Questions Rhea Chakraborty For Second Day

NCB has also arrested Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda. Miranda and Showik Chakraborty are facing multiple charges under anti-narcotics law.

As per reports, the NCB is likely to question Rhea on whether she was procuring, consuming and in possession of drugs. She is also likely to be questioned on whether she tried to talk to Sushant about his alleged consumption of drugs or tried to discuss his alleged addiction with his family.

Rhea Chakraborty has been questioned several times by the CBI and the ED in relation to the case. Sushant's partner has been accused by the late actor's family of abetting his suicide and siphoning off funds from Sushant's account.