Rhea Alleges Sushant's Sister Consumed Marijuana With Him: Report

“I would also like to add, that on the 8th June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput received a WhatsApp message from his sister Priyanka Singh telling him to take Librium 10 mg, Nexito etc. which are drugs under the NDPS Act 1985,” Rhea has reportedly stated.

Citing the chargesheet, the publication states that Rhea further alleged, “She (Priyanka) had also provided a prescription by Dr Tarun, who is a cardiologist and has marked Sushant as an OPD patient, without consulting or meeting or online consultation with Sushant.”

The actor has reportedly claimed this to be a possible reason of Sushant's untimely demise. “I would like and request you to kindly take note that these drugs could have caused his untimely death as his sister Meetu was living with him from 8-12 June. I have also informed this to Mumbai Police and they have taken cognizance of the issue".

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year. An FIR was filed against Rhea by Sushant's family, wherein she was accused of abetment to suicide and embezzlement of funds. Following the FIR, the NCB, Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate began probing the case.

Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by NCB last year in an alleged drugs case linked to Sushant's death.

(With inputs from Zee News)