Rhea Alleges Media Trials Pronouncing Her Guilty, Files Plea in SC
The actor files a fresh plea in the Supreme Court.
The investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on. Now, Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court, alleging that media trial and attempts are being made to already pronounce her guilty for the death of the actor, as per a report by ANI.
According to a report by Times of India, Rhea has said in her affidavit that Sushant's case is being blown out of proportion because of the upcoming Bihar elections and also an FIR was filed in Bihar because the Chief Minister got involved in the matter. She also claimed that the registration of an FIR by Sushant's father was without jurisdiction, adding that even though the investigation on the Patna FIR has been transferred to CBI, it is Mumbai police which alone has jurisdictions to probe Rajput's death.
Earlier Rhea has filed a petition in the top court asking the CBI inquiry into the investigation be stopped.
An FIR had been filed in Patna against Rhea under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh.
Singh has also alleged that Rhea had siphoned off Rs 15 crores from his son's account and harassed him mentally, driving Sushant to take this extreme step.
On Monday, 10 August, Rhea had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for a second time regarding the money laundering case linked to Sushant's death. Rhea's brother Showik has also been questioned by the ED in the matter.
