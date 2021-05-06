Resting in Peace at Home: Lucky Ali Responds to Death Rumours
Earlier actor Nafisa Ali had assured that Lucky is alive and well
Popular singer Lucky Ali has assured that he is healthy and alive. After rumours of his COVID diagnosis and passing circulated online, he took to Instagram to quash them. "Hi everyone just addressing the rumours. I'm alive and well and resting in peace at home haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May god protect us all during this devastating time," he clarified.
After the rumours surfaced, many expressed their condolences on social media. Responding to one tweet, veteran actor Nafisa Ali put an end to the speculations and wrote, "Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health."
Speaking to a leading daily, Nafisa Ali said that Lucky does not have COVID and is at his farm with his family, "I have spoken to him and he is fine. Lucky does not have COVID, in fact he has antibodies. He is busy with his music and planning concerts. As of now, he is in his Bangalore farmhouse and his family is there with him."
Lucky Ali started his career in Indian music with his debut album Sunoh which stayed in the top 3 on the MTV Asia charts for 60 weeks. He is also known for songs like Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.
