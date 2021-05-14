Remo Reacts to Man Mistakenly Calling Remdesivir 'Remo D'Souza'
Remo D'Souza shared the video on Instagram.
A video of a man mistakenly calling the Remdesivir injection 'Remo D'Souza' has gone viral. The choreographer shared the video on Instagram, and everyone was in splits.
In the video, the man can be seen venting out his anger regarding the state of affairs in the country. While talking to a journalist about the price of injections which are being used to treat COVID, he makes the goof-up.
Sharing the video Remo wrote, "Don’t miss the end.#ciplakaremodsouza #justforlaugh". Remo's friends from the industry had a ball after watching the video. Bharti Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Gautam Gulati, Rahul Shetty, Gaurav Gera and many others dropped laughter emojis in the comments.
Remo recently made guest appearances in Super Dancer Chapter 4 and Dance Deewane 3.
