Remo D'Souza's Wife Lizelle Shares Health Update

Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack on 11 December and is currently admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. In a statement to The Indian Express, Lizelle D'Souza said that he had a blockage and had to undergo an angiography. He is currently stable say reports.

Fans, friends and industry colleagues have wished Remo a speedy recovery over social media. Amitabh Bachchan also sent his prayers to the choreographer. Retweeting a video clip shared by a fan the veteran actor wrote, ""Get well Remo... Prayers! And thank you for your wishes."