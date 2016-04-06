Birthday Jukebox: A Melodic Tribute to Mahanayika Suchitra Sen

During a career spanning twenty-five years, Suchitra Sen ushered in the golden era of Bengali cinema, along with matinee icon Uttam Kumar. She also gave memorable performances in a number of classic Hindi films like Bimal Roy’s Devdas (1955), Musafir (1957), Bombai Ka Babu (1960) and Gulzar’s Aandhi (1975). On the death anniversary of the veteran actor, here are some of the most memorable Hindi and Bengali songs picturised on her.