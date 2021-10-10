I Won't Adopt a Child: On Rekha's 67th Birthday, Ma'am Re In Her Own Words

Rekha turns 67 today (10 October). She may be out of sight – mostly, as they say, but hardly out of mind.

If there’s any update on her, it’s that she has been firmed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period opus Heeramandi, in the company of Madhuri Dixit. They had co-featured earlier in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lajja (2001). Apart from that, she has shown up on TV reality shows to assert that she retains her chutzpah and allure. Over a decade ago, she had strived to set up her official website. An "official rekhathediva” with the tagline ‘Journey of a Woman’, does pop up on Google. However, if it’s hers, the content leaves a lot to be desired.

And if the showbiz grapevine is to be believed, she has been beavering away on her autobiography. She has always wanted to write one but had suggested a double tome—one on the major influences in her life and career, and the other a purely pictorial one shot on location in Paris, both edited by herself. The proposal had turned out to be beyond unaffordable for leading publishers.