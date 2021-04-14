Fortunate To Have That Muse: Nick Talks About Wife Priyanka Chopra

Now, in a recent interview, he continued to gush over the Quantico star and talked about her being his muse, "I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it’s omnipresent for me. We’re together as much as we can be to bank as much time for those moments when we know that we inevitably have to be apart.”

"I’m not shy about admitting that’s the source of a lot, if not all of my inspiration when I'm writing,” he said.

Priyanka and Nick did have to spend a considerable time apart especially since Priyanka was in Germany for the better part of last year filming for The Matrix 4. Presently, the couple are in London where she is shooting for her upcoming project Citadel. She'd also shared a picture of their 'studio life' on her Instagram story featuring husband Nick, and their dogs Diana, Gino, and Panda.