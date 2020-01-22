Ravi Teja is Disco Raja: Comic, Manic, Superstar

Imagine a cross between Johnny Lever, Govinda and Akshay Kumar. Throw in a bit of manic energy. And voila! You get Ravi Teja!

Here’s how he manages to be a crazy on-screen character who’s great at comedy, and is somehow also a mainstream superstar hero. Ravi Shankar Raju Bhupatiraju started off by playing 'bit' roles as villainous characters in Karthavyam, Criminal and Ninne Pelladatha between 1990-96.

Here's his story arc in these films: Ravi Teja enters the scene. Ravi Teja teases heroine. Hero bashes up Ravi Teja. End Scene.

He got his first non-bit-role break in Sindhooram (1997), and went on to deliver a couple of hits. And then all of a sudden, he became the Idiot!