Raveena Tandon will be next seen in KGF Chapter 2 with actor Yash, as she plays the villain in the film. Talking about the same with Mumbai Mirror, the actor said that the shooting has been done, while the dubbing remains."I am playing a politician, a strong character. She is the hero as well as the villain of the film, with a very interesting story arc," Raveena said. The actor mentioned that she is also exploring writing. "I have completed four shows that have all been greenlit. I will be producing them as well."Raveena was last seen on the big screen in the special song 'Sheher Ki Ladki' from Khandaani Shafakhaana. She, however, says that it was a one-off thing. "I love dancing, but I want to do more age-appropriate stuff now, something I can do with dignity and grace," Raveena asserts.Another one of her projects is with director-choreographer Ahmed Khan, with whom she judged the dance reality show Nach Baliye. "Ahmed discussed his next directorial, a comedy, with me during the show. He is an old friend and we share a comfort zone, so I didn't ask many questions before saying 'yes'. It was to go on the floors in June-July, but now, there is no clarity," revealed Raveena.The actor is currently spending family time at home, with one of her daughters in Goa and another in South Africa.