In the 90s, Female Actors Would Do More Films Due to the Pay Gap: Raveena Tandon

As of May 2024, Raveena Tandon has had three OTT releases, namely Aranyak, Karmma Calling, and Patna Shuklla. Tandon believes that OTT has created a space for more ‘believable and identifiable stories’.

“That is what I’m enjoying doing. There were times, in the late 90s, where I would stop in the middle of a scene and ask myself, ‘Am I really saying this ridiculous stuff?’ I would question my own sensibilities. The sensibilities are matching now. Maybe I was always more inclined towards the kind of work I’m doing now,” the actor added.

Tandon went on to talk about how female actors would do more movies to balance out the pay gap, how her childhood influenced the way she parents, and more.

