ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Raveena Tandon, Daughter Rasha Have a Blast At Taylor Swift's Concert; See Post

Raveena shared pictures and videos from the vacation on Instagram.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her recent trip to Singapore with her daughter Rasha Thadani. The mother-daughter duo attended Taylor Swift's concert and had a blast. Raveena shared pictures and videos of their vacation.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sharing them the actor wrote, “Just mom daughter things. My girls, BFFs. @taylorswift The Eras Tour Singapore by @rashathadani.” They can be seen dancing to Taylor's songs. In one video, Rasha is seen singing along to 'Love Story.'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Raveena Tandon 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×