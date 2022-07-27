‘In the 70s, Stars Were Obnoxious; Were Poor Performers’: Ratna Pathak Shah

The actor made her debut with Shyam Benegal’s Mandi in 1983 and acted in several films including Mirch Masala, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Golmaal 3, Kapoor & Sons, and Lipstick Under My Burkha. She is, however, grateful to Anand Mehandroo for her role in the sitcom Idhar Udhar.

The show that premiered in 1985 starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Supriya Pathak, Dina Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. While Ratna’s part in Idhar Udhar put her on the map, she also gained recognition for her work in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Ratna told Pinkvilla, “Comedy saved my life. Comedy made me realise that acting is very much more than crying and shouting loudly. That there is a lot of skill and hard work and timing required for comedy and that training oneself is an ongoing process and you have to keep doing that all the time. So all three things have helped, all three ideas have helped.”

The actor was last seen in Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and is part of Dhak Dhak which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi.

The film, directed by Tarun Dudeja, will be produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari.