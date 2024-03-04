ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rashmika Mandanna Turns Presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Rashmika Mandanna announced Best Art Direction award at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Hindi Female

Actor Rashmika Mandanna took on the role of presenter at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, a significant recognition for anime accomplishments. During the event, she revealed the nominees for the Best Art Design Award, with the widely-loved anime series Demon Slayer emerging as the winner.

Take a look at the video:

She also shared some photos from her time in Japan. She wrote, "Japan was a place I’ve dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true..!! "

"Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome.. the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people.. It’s amazing," she added.

Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule.

3 months
12 months
12 months
