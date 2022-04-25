Popular Kannada Actress Rashmi Prabhakar Ties the Knot With Nikhil Bhargav
Popular Kannada actress Rashmi Prabhakar ties the knot with Nikhil Bhargav on 25 April
Popular Kannada television actress Rashmi Prabhakar tied the knot with Nikhil Bhargav at a wedding ceremony at a convention hall held on 25 April in Bengaluru.
Actors Chandan Kumar and Kavitha Gowda attended the wedding along with several other peers from the industry who wished the newly married couple.
Post her engagement with Nikhil in November which was held in Bengaluru at a posh hotel, the pictures that Rashmi shared from her pre-wedding photoshoot and photos of her wedding invite cards went viral.
She narrated how her fairy tale love story with Nikhil started – right from her dream of meeting Mr. Perfect to the proposal.
The couple never missed a chance to share their excitement to start a new chapter together. They frequently posted pictures preparing for their big day.
In an interview with Bangalore Times, Rashmi opened up about her partner and said, “Nikhil works in an advertising agency. We first met through a common friend three years ago in an event where I was there to give my dance performance. We first became friends and started liking each other's qualities. Nikhil was the first to propose to me. Since we both worked together in distributing food packets to the needy during the lockdown, both families knew about us. Just a month back we decided to inform our parents about our relationship, even though they were equally thrilled to get to know that we are taking our relationship to the next level. Nikhil understands the life of an artist and he doesn’t have any objection to continuing in this profession even after marriage."
On the career front, Rashmi Prabhakar was last seen on Kannada television serial 'Manasella Neene'.
