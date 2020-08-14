Ranvir Shorey & Konkona Sen Sharma Granted Divorce

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma have officially been granted divorce. According to a report in Times of India, the couple was granted a divorce on August 13 and will be sharing the joint custody of their son.

The report quoting a source said, “They came and left separately but nevertheless, this is one of the most peaceful divorces that one has seen in a long time. There is absolutely no animosity between the two. Sad of course that they couldn’t reconcile as a couple but who can control destiny?”

Amruta Sathe Pathak, who was representing Konkona, was quoted as saying that all legal proceedings were complete now. “Yes, Konkona and Ranvir are now divorced. It was done very amicably. It’s not that Ranvir and Konkona didn’t try to remain together, both even underwent detailed counselling - but it just didn’t sort out.”

The two got married in 2010. However, after five years, in 2015, they separated. Then, in February 2020, they filed for divorce