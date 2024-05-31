'Some Things Aren't Meant to Be': Ranveer & Prasanth Varma's 'Rakshas' Shelved

Actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie Rakshas, which was to be directed by Prasanth Varma, has been shelved. The news was confirmed by Box Office's official X page.
The statement read, “Recently, rumours have been going around that the film Rakshas which was said to be directed by Prasanth Varma and headlined by powerhouse Ranveer Singh - the duo, decided to part ways on the project due to creative differences.”
It added, “Amid speculations from various industry sources, the makers and actor have now cleared their stance and addressed the ongoing developments. Prasanth Varma, Mythri Movie Makers and Ranveer Singh have now clarified with their official statements.”
The statement quoted Ranveer as saying, "Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully, we will collaborate on something exciting in the future."
Prasanth was also quoted as saying, "Ranveer's energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future."
The statement shared that Ranveer, Prasanth and Mythri Movie Makers agree that “everyone's intentions were right to make it happen but somethings sometimes aren't meant to be at that time.”
Earlier, some media reports had stated that Ranveer and Prasanth parted ways because of 'creative differences.'
Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and is currently preparing for Singham Again. Prasanth's last directorial project was Hanu-Man, featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role.
