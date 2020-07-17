Ranveer's New Look His Prep For Zoya Akhtar's Next Project?

With the lockdown restrictions easing gradually, actor Ranveer Singh might be starting his preparations for his next project.

A picture of the star striking a pose with a popular hair-stylist is creating speculations that he might be working on a new look for director Zoya Akhtar’s next yet-untitled project. According to a report, the film is said to be a crime-drama where Ranveer will play the role of an undercover cop who infiltrates an underworld gang.

And this picture might be a prep for the actor's look test for the film.