Ranveer's New Look His Prep For Zoya Akhtar's Next Project?
The actor was recently seen sporting a new look.
With the lockdown restrictions easing gradually, actor Ranveer Singh might be starting his preparations for his next project.
A picture of the star striking a pose with a popular hair-stylist is creating speculations that he might be working on a new look for director Zoya Akhtar’s next yet-untitled project. According to a report, the film is said to be a crime-drama where Ranveer will play the role of an undercover cop who infiltrates an underworld gang.
And this picture might be a prep for the actor's look test for the film.
Reportedly, Ranveer will be experimenting with his looks in the film as he supports two different looks for his cop act and the other as a gangster. Katrina Kaif is rumoured to be the female lead for the project.
Ranveer was last seen in Zoya's film Gully Boy and has completed shooting for Kabir Khan's 83, the release of which has been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The actor is also working on YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
