Ranveer Wishes Deepika on Wedding Anniversary, Calls her 'Gudiya'
The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 14 November.
On 14 November, Ranveer Singh took to social media to wish his wife and actor Deepika Padukone on their wedding anniversary. He posted a photo of the two of them with a heartwarming caption.
The caption reads, "Souls eternally intertwined Happy second anniversary, मेरी गुड़िया @deepikapadukone"
Take a look:
Deepika also shared the same photos with the caption, "Two peas in a pod...Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me..."
In 2019, Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their first wedding anniversary by embarking on a three-day trip. They first visited the Balaji temple and then the Padmavati temple to seek blessings. Then they flew to Amritsar, Punjab where they visited the Golden temple.
The couple got married two years ago in November 2018 at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. The couple hit it off on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela but kept their relationship out of the public eye for as long as possible.
