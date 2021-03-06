Rannvijay Singha And Wife Prianka Expecting Their Second Child
The couple have a daughter Kainaat.
Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka are expecting their second child. In his recent Instagram story, Rannvijay posted a photo of him, Prianka and their daughter Kainaat. Prianka can be seen cradling her baby bump. "Missing the three of you so much...", Rannvijay captioned the photo.
Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple immediately after the actor shared the post. "Can't wait," wrote Varun Sood. "Congratulations brother Rann," commented Angad Bedi.
Prianka also shared a video with Kainaat on her Instagram and wrote, "Daddy... the 3 of us are missing you Rannvijay Singh. Can't wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru."
Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Vohra tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their daughter in 2017.
