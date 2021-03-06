Rannvijay Singha And Wife Prianka Expecting Their Second Child

The couple have a daughter Kainaat.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<p>Rannvijay Singha and Prianka are expecting their second child.</p>
i

Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka are expecting their second child. In his recent Instagram story, Rannvijay posted a photo of him, Prianka and their daughter Kainaat. Prianka can be seen cradling her baby bump. "Missing the three of you so much...", Rannvijay captioned the photo.

Rannvijay Singha And Wife Prianka Expecting Their Second Child

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple immediately after the actor shared the post. "Can't wait," wrote Varun Sood. "Congratulations brother Rann," commented Angad Bedi.

Prianka also shared a video with Kainaat on her Instagram and wrote, "Daddy... the 3 of us are missing you Rannvijay Singh. Can't wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru."

Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Vohra tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their daughter in 2017.

Also Read

Shreya Ghoshal & Husband Shiladitya Set to Become Parents

Shreya Ghoshal & Husband Shiladitya Set to Become Parents

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!