Rannvijay Singha And Wife Prianka Expecting Their Second Child

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple immediately after the actor shared the post. "Can't wait," wrote Varun Sood. "Congratulations brother Rann," commented Angad Bedi.

Prianka also shared a video with Kainaat on her Instagram and wrote, "Daddy... the 3 of us are missing you Rannvijay Singh. Can't wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru."