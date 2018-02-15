B’Day Tribute: Rare Photos of Randhir Kapoor With Karisma, Kareena

Randhir Kapoor, also fondly known as Dabboo by his close ones, is the eldest son of Raj Kapoor.

Born into Indian cinema’s acting family, Kapoor made his acting as well as directorial debut with Kal Aaj Aur Kal in 1971, which became a box-office hit. Randhir worked in a string of movies as the leading man and was also a part of multi-starrers such as Raampur Ka Lakshman (1972) and Haath Ki Safai (1974).

Randhir got married to Babita Shivdasani in 1971 and had two daughters, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. After their initial separation in 1988 (for 19 years), Randhir and Babita got back together in 2007.

Here’s a look at Randhir’s filmy family from the black-and-white era until today: