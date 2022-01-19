Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera to Release on OTT? Director Karan Malhotra Reacts

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Shamshera. With a number of film releases being postponed owing to the sharp rise in COVID cases, director Karan Malhotra has spoken about whether Shamshera's release, too, will be pushed.

In an interview with India Today Karan said, "I am also looking forward to Shamshera's release. However, given the circumstances, it's too early to speak about the movie. We haven't even ventured into the PR zone yet".