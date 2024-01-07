Ranbir Kapoor Reacts to 'Animal' Receiving Criticism From a 'Section of People'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has seen grand success at the box office with the release of his film Animal. The action-drama film has become a blockbuster hit and a success bash to celebrate the film was held on 6 January. The actor took the opportunity to talk about the widespread criticism the film has received.
Ranbir Kapoor, during the success bash of the film, said,
“I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate Animal. It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) proves that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies.”
The director of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, on the other hand, went on to say, “Every character was very special and striking in the film and it happened because of everybody’s hard work. Thank you to the producer, lyricist, musicians, and thank you everyone."
Meanwhile, as part of their review, The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "Animal feels like Vanga’s effort to look at the criticism leveled at Kabir Singh and say, ‘This is just the beginning’. There is an interesting premise there – to unpack masculinity in a father-son relationship where one views the other as a hero and the other views him as a liability. But beyond this premise, the story is close to paper-thin."
Animal also starred Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna.
