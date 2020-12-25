'I am Still Dealing With It,' Ranbir on Rishi Kapoor's Demise
Ranbir Kapoor said that the news of his father Rishi Kapoor’s death has not completely sunk in yet.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who lost his father Rishi Kapoor, in April, said that he is still coming to terms with the loss of a parent. Kapoor also talked about the huge impact his father had on his life, both professionally and personally.
“It has been quite a big year in my life, starting with losing a parent, which I don’t think has seeped in yet. I am still, in some ways, dealing with that,” Ranbir told journalist Rajeev Masand.
Ranbir Kapoor said that Rishi Kapoor impacted his life ‘in every which way’. “I think the person I am is because of the strong value system that he imbibed in my sister and me. He was an extremely passionate man, a family man,” he said.
Just the time I spent with him in these last two years, before he passed, walking with him from the hotel to the hospital while he was getting his chemotherapy, just walking in silence and being around him… Everything has gone so fast. I don’t know if I have really formed words yet about what impact he has had on me, professionally and personally, but I do know that it’s the largest impact a human being has had on my life so far.Ranbir Kapoor in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand
Rishi Kapoor died on the morning of 30 April after a two-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
