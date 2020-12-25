'I am Still Dealing With It,' Ranbir on Rishi Kapoor's Demise

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who lost his father Rishi Kapoor, in April, said that he is still coming to terms with the loss of a parent. Kapoor also talked about the huge impact his father had on his life, both professionally and personally.

“It has been quite a big year in my life, starting with losing a parent, which I don’t think has seeped in yet. I am still, in some ways, dealing with that,” Ranbir told journalist Rajeev Masand.

Ranbir Kapoor said that Rishi Kapoor impacted his life ‘in every which way’. “I think the person I am is because of the strong value system that he imbibed in my sister and me. He was an extremely passionate man, a family man,” he said.