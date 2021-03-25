Ranbir & Riddhima Participate in 11th Month Prayer Meet for Rishi

To mark 11 months of the actor's passing, Late Rishi Kapoor's family gathered for a prayer meet. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo on Instagram with brother Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, the siblings can be seen taking part in the 11th month prayer meet conducted for Late Rishi Kapoor. She captioned the post, "Always watching over us ! We miss you." A cardboard cutout of Rishi Kapoor was visible in the background.

Earlier today, Riddhima had shared a picture with the family captioned, "Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts."