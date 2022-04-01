'Ranbir is Entitled to Say What He Wants': Randhir Says He Doesn't Have Dementia

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has reacted to nephew Ranbir Kapoor's remark that he is in the early stages of dementia. Randhir dismissed Ranbir's comment, saying he is "perfectly fine".

Randhir told The Times of India, "Aisa kuch nahi hua (Nothing of his sort has happened). Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had Covid sometime ago (in April 2021). It's Ranbir's wish; he is entitled to say what he wants. I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival."