Rana Daggubati On Why He Wouldn’t Change His Wedding Plans

Rana Daggubati of Baahubali fame is now launching a new channel on YouTube. The actor is all set to become a full fledged content creator and the team’s quirky ideas for short form and non-fiction content do sound really promising. We caught up with Daggubati for a video chat to discuss what his new venture SouthBay was all about. He also spoke to us about his upcoming film Aranya (Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi) and how lost weight to step into his new role. While Daggubati had to postpone the release of his new film due to the pandemic, he definitely didn’t change his wedding plans for 2020, and the actor tells us why.

Watch the interview with Rana Daggubati for more.