Rana Daggubati Begins Shooting For 'Rana Naidu' 2

Netflix has announced that production has begun for Season 2 of the popular series Rana Naidu. The video was released on 23 July.
A behind-the-scenes video shows Rana Daggubati as the intense Rana Naidu and Venkatesh Daggubati performing a thrilling bike scene as Naga Naidu. The clip also reveals Arjun Rampal joining the cast for the new season.
Sunder Aaron produces the show and Locomotive Global. Rana Naidu helmed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra is an Indian Hindi-language action crime drama series. It is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama series Ray Donovan.
The first season of Rana Naidu also featured Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in key roles.