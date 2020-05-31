Actor Rana Daggubati and fiancee Miheeka Bajaj are getting hitched on 8 August. Producer, and father of the groom, Suresh Babu confirmed the news to Deccan Chronicle. He said that the wedding will take place in the presence of both the families and they will make sure all the government guidelines are followed.Amidst the lockdown earlier this month the actor got engaged to his long term girlfriend Miheeka in a small roka ceremony with only close family around. Actor Chay Akkineni who is Rana Daggubati’s cousin was also present for the roka with wife Samantha.Rana was shooting for Virata Parvam but the shoot was stalled due to lockdown. It’s said that he will resume shooting only after the wedding.Some time back, Rana Daggubati took his fans by surprise when he announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj. Sharing an adorable picture of the two on Instagram, Rana wrote, “And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj”Miheeka, born and raised in Hyderabad, is the daughter of Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She is the founder of an interior design and decor business, Dew Drop Design Studio, which also plans weddings and other events. Miheeka got her Masters degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University.Miheeka is also a close friend of Sonam, and the actor took to Instagram to wish the couple. “Congratulation my darling baby @miheeka I love you doll..you deserve the best. @ranadaggubati better make you happy..love you both. Welcome to the fam Rana!” wrote Sonam.