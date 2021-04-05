Ram Setu: After Akshay, 45 Junior Artistes Test COVID Positive
Shooting of the film has come to a halt for the time being.
Forty-five junior artistes working on the sets of Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu have tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, Akshay himself informed everyone that he has contracted the virus.
According to a report by ETimes, a crew of 100 was supposed to start shooting for the film from 5 April at Mumbai's Madh Island. However, Akshay and the film's producer Vikram Malhotra had made it compulsory for all to get tested before coming to the sets. Reports of 45 out of the 100 junior artistes came positive.
FWICE (Federatioon of Western India Cine Employees) General Secretary Ashok Dubey told the publication, "All the junior artistes have been quarantined".
A source added, "Since Akshay, who is the protagonist, has contracted COVID the shoot stands cancelled as of now. It is unlikely that filming will resume before 13/14 days at least".
Akshay has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure. "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon", he tweeted on Monday.
(With inputs from ETimes)
