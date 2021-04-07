Ram Setu Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Tests COVID Negative

Ram Setu actor Akshay Kumar had tested positive for COVID-19. Informing his followers, he wrote in a statement, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care." Following suit, co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha also isolated themselves.

After Akshay's diagnosis, 45 of 100 crew members also tested positive. Jacqueline got tested as a precaution and has tested negative after staying in isolation the entire time.