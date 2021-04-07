Ram Setu Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Tests COVID Negative
After Akshay tested COVID positive, Jacqueline and Nushrratt had self-isolated
Ram Setu actor Akshay Kumar had tested positive for COVID-19. Informing his followers, he wrote in a statement, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care." Following suit, co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha also isolated themselves.
After Akshay's diagnosis, 45 of 100 crew members also tested positive. Jacqueline got tested as a precaution and has tested negative after staying in isolation the entire time.
A source close to Jacqueline said, "Jacqueline isolated herself as soon as she got the news of Akshay testing positive for Covid. She underwent the RT-PCR test twice to be sure, and has tested negative in both the rounds."
Nushrratt earlier shared a screenshot of a conference call with Akshay and Jacqueline and wrote, "Checking up on each other. Far apart but together in spirit."
Career wise, Jacqueline has a number of projects lined up. Other than her role in Ram Setu, she also stars in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She is also set to appear in Kick 2, Bhoot Police and Cirkus.
Amidst rising COVID cases, many Bollywood actors like Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Axar Patel, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kartik Aaryan have tested positive. On the other hand, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Renuka Shahane, Johnny Lever, Aishwarya Rai have all received a dose of the COVID vaccine.
