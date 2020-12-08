Ram Charan Dances His Heart Out at Cousin Niharika's Sangeet
Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are set to tie the knot on Wednesday.
Actor-producer Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's sangeet was organised with full pomp and show in Udaipur. The couple will tie the knot at Udaivilas Palace on Wednesday. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Niharika's wedding celebrations are being attended by close friends and family, and that include's her cousins and actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish. From the photographs that have surfaced online, everyone is seen having a blast.
Ram Charan took to Instagram to post a few photos of him dancing his heart out.
Here are some more glimpses from Niharika and Chaitanya's sangeet ceremony.
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi shared a throwback photo with niece Niharika and wished her for the journey ahead.
Niharika is the niece of south cinema superstars such as Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan (brothers of Nagendra Babu). She was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Chaitanya JV is a Hyderabad-based techie.
