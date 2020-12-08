Ram Charan Dances His Heart Out at Cousin Niharika's Sangeet

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's sangeet was organised with full pomp and show in Udaipur. The couple will tie the knot at Udaivilas Palace on Wednesday. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Niharika's wedding celebrations are being attended by close friends and family, and that include's her cousins and actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish. From the photographs that have surfaced online, everyone is seen having a blast.

Ram Charan took to Instagram to post a few photos of him dancing his heart out.