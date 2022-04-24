Allu Arjun, Ram Charan Congratulate 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' Team, Praise Yash

Yash-starred K.G.F: Chapter 2 has been a huge success at the box office with audiences flocking to theatres to watch the film. Actor Allu Arjun also seems to have loved the film and he took to social media to appreciate the film’s team including Yash.

Allu Arjun wrote, “Big congratulations to KGF 2. Swagger performance and intensity by Yash garu. Magnetic presence by Sanjay Dutt ji and Raveena Tandon ji, Srinidhi Shetty and all actors. Outstanding BG score and excellent visuals by Ravi Basrur, Bhuvan Gowda garu. My respect to all technicians.”