Hrithik Broke Down After Becoming a Star Overnight: Rakesh Roshan
Hrithik Roshan shot into overnight stardom 20 years back with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The craze around this debutant was so much that all people wanted to do was know more about him and catch a glimpse of him. However, Hrithik was not prepared for any of this. Speaking to The Quint, his father Rakesh Roshan reveals how it was very difficult for Hrithik to handle the sudden fame and how it affected him.
“I remember this incident, three or four months after the film had released. Hrithik was crying in his room. He was like, ‘I can’t handle it. I can’t work, I can’t go to the studio. There are buses full of girls and boys coming to meet me. I’m not getting a chance to learn, to act, to concentrate on my work. Everybody wants to meet me.’ I then explained to him, ‘Suppose this situation never arose, then what would have happened? You should take this as a blessing, adjust to it and work. Don’t take it as a burden.’ And he understood.”Rakesh Roshan, Filmmaker
The filmmaker says that there were constant phone calls, and anywhere he would go he would get mobbed. This sudden change in his life was like a shock to him.
