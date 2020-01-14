Hrithik Broke Down After Becoming a Star Overnight: Rakesh Roshan

“I remember this incident, three or four months after the film had released. Hrithik was crying in his room. He was like, ‘I can’t handle it. I can’t work, I can’t go to the studio. There are buses full of girls and boys coming to meet me. I’m not getting a chance to learn, to act, to concentrate on my work. Everybody wants to meet me.’ I then explained to him, ‘Suppose this situation never arose, then what would have happened? You should take this as a blessing, adjust to it and work. Don’t take it as a burden.’ And he understood.”

Rakesh Roshan, Filmmaker