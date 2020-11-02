Will Not Take the Success of 'Scam 1992' Seriously: Hansal Mehta

Of course we are now seeing theatres slowly open up in some parts of the country. Does it let off any pressure from you as makers, as actors? Does it feel more liberating in any sense or box office numbers are something that you look forward to or want it to be a part of the general ecosystem?

Hansal Mehta: You know, I miss the big screen. Watching cinema, the joy of watching films has always been for me about seeing it unfolding on the silver screen. Having said that I think this period has given us the need for introspection. We have been very reductionist in the way we have perceived the success of films, actors, of artistes. OTT has allowed us that new kind of freedom where success is not evaluated purely on one number. Works of art are not something that come on a Friday and die on a Monday. They are a legacy that you leave behind for the world. ‘Shahid’ might not be a 300 crore film, but it’s a film for 300 years. I, for one, would like to be remembered as the man who made ‘Shahid’, no matter how much any of my films would earn. It’s leaving behind an important story for future generations. And yes, producers should make money, make profits, they should have a return investment, that’s their problem. The way people talk right now about box office collection it’s as if their own family jewels were invested in the film.