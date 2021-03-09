Bhumi, Janhvi, Priyanka Part of Rajkummar’s Women’s Day Post

On the occasion of Women’s Day on Monday (8 March), Rajkummar Rao thanked every women who helped him ‘climb the staircase of life’. He did so by posting a video montage of every female co-star, his family and his teachers, “No words can thank her for her contribution! But here's my token of love to every woman who helped me and held me while climbing the staircase of life. Happy 2021 International Women's Day, to all these amazing women.”

Rajkummar's partner and actor Patralekhaa, actors Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all part of the appreciation post. He also added a picture from the sets of his upcoming film Badhaai Do, with co-star Bhumi Pednekar.