Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Shares First Picture Of Son, Veer

She also wrote a sweet caption for her well-wishers.

Soundarya Rajinikanth celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday. And now she took to social media to share a family photo a day later. On Wednesday evening, she posted a picture of herself with her son Veer for the first time and her father and actor Rajinikanth.

In the picture, we can see legendary actor Rajnikanth with his daughter and son. We can't see her son's face but the photo was enough to break the internet. The picture has gone viral within a few hours of it being posted. She took to Instagram to thank everyone who wished her and said she was grateful for her father and her son.

She captioned the post, stating, "To every person who took time to wish me on my birthday yesterday. Thank you so so so much... Gods have blessed me with the best gift this year, my Veer, papa and having this amazing God's child behind me always. Life is a true blessing."

Soundarya welcomed her second child, Veer with her husband Vishagan on Sunday, 11 September. She had taken to Twitter to share the good news with her fans and posted a couple of pictures, giving them a glimpse of the newborn baby.

