Rajinikanth, Salman, Others Mourn Demise of SP Balasubhramanyam

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1:04 pm on Friday, 25 September, in Chennai after being hospitalised for over a month. His son SP Charan confirmed the news. SPB was 74.

From Rajinikanth to Salman Khan, condolences poured in for Balasubrahmanyam from the film industry. Salman took to Twitter to write, "Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP".