Rajinikanth: The Magical Actor Before the Mass Superstar

The results were mixed. 16 Vayathinile was widely appreciated and the people who watched the film saw a Rajinikanth they had never seen before. Murattu Kaalai garnered only tired post-lunch frowns and it was, by then, a dated film though a seminal one in Rajinikanth’s career (ask M Sasikumar who made Subramaniapuram, events of the film set in 1980). Baashha, screened in Bombay in 2011, did not summon the same enthusiasm it usually does among people of Tamil Nadu when Manickam’s younger brother interrogates,” Who are you? What were you doing in Bombay?” What were we doing in Bombay? Admittedly, a day in the career of Rajinikanth – who received the Dadasaheb Phalke award at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday – was not enough for an examination of a behemoth career made of natural born talent, style and persona.

Today’s stars of commercial cinema, at least in Tamil, go the opposite route. They establish themselves as stars with a checklist of mass cinema – most of them codified by people like SP Muthuraman and Panchu Arunachalam with liberal borrowings – and then begin to reinvent themselves within the confines by working with new age, off kilter filmmakers. This gives room for conversations like will Master be a Vijay film or a Lokesh film? Will Valimai be an H Vinoth film or an Ajith film. What about Nelson Dilipkumar?