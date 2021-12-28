Nikhil Dwivedi to Produce Rajesh Khanna’s Biopic, Farah Khan in Talks to Direct

Dwivedi is reportedly in talks with filmmaker Farah Khan to direct the film. Farah will reportedly also be working on the script with Chintamani. Talking about the book, Nikhil Dwivedi told Times of India, “I found the book very interesting and the thought of turning it into a film stayed with me all these years. It perfectly encapsulates the man behind the most iconic star our country has seen. There is so much intrigue attached to him. He had a regal personality.”

“There are varied aspects to his personality which have been captured well in the book. The story of Rajesh Khanna’s life should have been told a long time ago. People who really knew him understood what made him so special,” he added.