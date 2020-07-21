Rajeev Masand Summoned by Mumbai Police in Sushant Case: Reports
The film critic will reportedly be questioned by the cops.
After filmmaker Aditya Chopra, now film critic Rajeev Masand has reportedly been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Some reports claimed Rajeev had given negative ratings to Sushant's films.
After Sushant's demise, Masand had received flak from netizens after several of his blind items allegedly targeting Sushant, calling him a ‘skirt-chaser', apart from a story about #MeToo allegations, went viral.
People took to social media to post screenshots about the alleged blinds on Sushant that Masand had written.
As per the reports, the film critic will be questioned on these allegations.
Some Twitter users said that it is high time blind items in tabloids and other platforms be done away with:
Some time back, Aditya Chopra had reportedly told the Mumbai Police that Paani had been shelved due to creative differences between him and Shekhar Kapur and Sushant had nothing to do with it.
A number of people, including Sushant's friends, colleagues and psychiatrist have recorded their statements.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. The actor was 34.
